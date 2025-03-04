Bank of Zachary’s Jeree Chaney Retiring after 28 Years of Service

The Bank of Zachary has announced the retirement of Jeree Chaney, assistant vice president and mortgage loan officer, after 28 years of service to the bank and 35 years in banking. A celebration was held at the bank’s Main office in Zachary, where Jeree was surrounded by her family, fellow employees, and members of the bank’s board.

Bank president Mark Marionneaux said her dedication and expertise have made a lasting impact on the bank and the community. He said that throughout her tenure, Jeree built strong relationships with clients, colleagues, and customers, becoming a trusted advisor and a valued member of the Bank of Zachary family. Her commitment to excellence and warm, caring presence will be greatly missed, he said. Marionneaux said the Bank of Zachary extends its heartfelt thanks to Jeree for her outstanding contributions to the bank and the local community.

“Jeree’s dedication and unwavering commitment to our mission have helped shape the success of the bank as a whole. We will miss her deeply,” he said.