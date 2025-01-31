Vietnam Memorial Wall Coming to Baton Rouge

Life Tabernacle Church, 9323 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge will host The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington March 20 to 23.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to attend and view the etched names of the 58,281 men and women who lost their lives or never returned home from the war.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund created The Wall That Heals to help communities heal and bring the names home.

Since The Wall That Heals includes an Education Center, there is an opportunity for students of all grade levels to understand the momentous impact of the Vietnam War. It will be open 24 hours a day.

“When you really stop to think about it, the Vietnam Memorial Wall has a sacred place in our history because we are talking about the life and death of so many precious men and women,” Jeannie Spell, chairperson of the project at Life Tabernacle, said.

While many outstanding candidates applied, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial committee selected Life Tabernacle for its 2025 tour.

The massive scale of the wall at 375 feet in length often evokes an emotional response in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. Because of the extended hours, visitors will be able to take their time to reflect and experience the exhibit. Preceding the setup, a parade of motorcyclists will escort the wall to its destination. The exact route will be released soon.

The nearby Haven Café will be available 24/7 to serve guests and provide a space for refreshment.

To sponsor the event, volunteer or sign your school up for the educational component, go to www.thewallthathealsbr.org.