Coach Sid: First Mayor-President From Central

Former Central High head football Coach Sid Edwards was inaugurated as Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish in ceremonies held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.

Coach Sid became the 12th Mayor-President of the parish since the office was created in the late 1940’s. He is the first Mayor-President who has been a resident of this community.

More than 2,000 people packed the RiverCenter in downtown Baton Rouge for the event, including First Lady Beanie Edwards, his parents and members of the Edwards family, most of the elected officials in the parish, supporters of the Mayor-President, and his former players and fellow coaches.

One of the highlights of the event was the presence of the Istrouma High football team and the Istrouma band, which performed some the school’s favorite songs.

Coach Sid attended the swearing in ceremonies of the Metro Council earlier in the day, and all of the Council members likewise attended his Inauguration.

The new Mayor’s Inaugural address (see Page 7) included a call to restore pride in the city, breaking the chains of division among the people, fixing the crime problem, and economic development.

His remarks were interrupted by laughter and applause on numerous occasions.

The Mayor admitted this was the first actual speech he had ever given in his life, especially one that was written. He said he didn’t like reading a speech but at least he would have a chance at the end to say “whatever the hell I want,” which drew laughter.

Coach Sid said that when he normally speaks, he knows what he wants to say and “just rolls.”

In explaining to the audience who he really is, he said you have to realize the impact his two autistic sons have had on his life.

His oldest son, Jack Ryan, is 6-2 and 280 pounds and not verbal. Every night, Coach Sid rides Jack Ryan around Baton Rouge for an hour or more until the young man gets sleepy. Only then can Coach Sid try to get some sleep.

He said that for years he tried to bring his boys into his world but he only found success when he realized that he had to go into their world every day.

During the campaign, Coach Sid emphasized crime as his No. 1 priority. We will hire more police and pay police better, but we also have to have the community respect the police and refuse to accept crime as a normal part of everyday life, he said.

The Inauguration ceremonies were marked by lots of prayer and singing.

Coach Sid’s pastor, Father Tat Thang Hoang, C.Ss.R., of St. Gerard Catholic Church, gave the invocation. Rev. René F. Brown of Mt. Zion First Baptist gave a Unity Prayer.

Former Rep. Tony Perkins gave the Mayor’s Prayer for Mayors Wade Evans of Central, David McDavid of Zachary, Dustin Yates of St. George, and Sid Edwards.

The Benediction was led by Mama Seabell Thomas.

The Mayor-President was introduced by former Rep. Woody Jenkins who brought in a number of coaches and players who had been trained by Coach Sid. Each told a story or two about their experiences with the legendary coach.

These included

•Dunham head football Coach Neil Weiner who was coached by Coach Sid growing up and later was an assistant coach for him at Redemptorist. Coach Weiner just completed his season undefeated and played in the Dome.

•Joe Richey, who played on Coach Sid’s State Championship basketball team at Redemptorist. Richey is suffering from Stage 4 cancer. Former Metro Councilman Darrell Glasper led the audience in praying for his full recovery.

•David Brewerton, head football coach at Zachary High School, who was also coached by Coach Sid and later served as one of his assistant coaches. Brewerton has gone on to win many state and district championships at Zachary. He told stories of the compassion Coach Sid showed for his players during times of personal crisis.

•Two current Istrouma players, Kyree Paul and Jeremiah Coleman, All-State and All-District players who have already won college scholarships.

The coaches and players alike told inspirational stories about how Coach Sid had changed their lives.

Julio Melara served as master of ceremonies for the Inauguration.

After the Inauguration, most in the audience went to the LSU Stadium Club on the LSU campus for a reception.