Coach Sid Making Key Appointments In Administration

It’s axiomatic that in government personnel is policy. No matter how good the policies may be, if the people in charge of implementing those policies are incapable, corrupt, or don’t support the policies, they are not likely to be implemented.

Coach Sid Edwards, the new Mayor-President, has been deliberate about choosing the right people to do the right jobs in his administration. In football, his goal was to put the right people on the bus and put them in the right seat.

As his administration got underway in early January, Coach Sid made his two more important hires. He chose businessman Charlie Davis as CAO and retired Naval officer Lon Vicknair as Chief of Staff.

Davis has 25 years as an entrepreneur. He was co-founder and president of Mastery Prep, which was sold to a private equity firm, and CEO of Moxey, as network of small businesses in Louisiana, and surrounding states. He has also been Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party, served on the board of Family Forum and Vice President of New Schools of Baton Rouge. He and his wife have three children and have been married 19 years.

Vicknair retired from the Navy with 20 years’ experience. He served in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Horn of Africa, and Somalia. He was an expert instructor in weapons, tactics, and flight instruction. After his deployments, he was a community manager for recruitment, training, retention, advancement, retirement, and annual bonus packages for 5,600 sailors around the world. He also managed the reenlistment bonus program for 400,000 sailors worldwide.

As Assistant Officer in Charge for the Navy, he was responsible for airborne command and control logistical movement, resource procurement, and tactical operations.

Since leaving the Navy, he has been Sr. Commercial Manager for the Petroleum Service Group managing nine sites from California to Tennessee with 200 personnel and revenue of $26 million.

He is a graduate of Central High, has a B.S. in military studies (summa cum laude), and is completing a masters in business administration. He studied at the Naval War College. He is also a post certified law enforcement officer.

Vicknair is a member of the Republican Parish Executive Committee and a reserve officer with the Central Police Department.

He is married to his wife Rebecca. He has four children.

Other appointees include

•Retired Baton Rouge Police Chief LeDuff, who serves as Assistant CAO

•Attorney Monique Appeaning, also as Assistant CAO

•Mason Batts, executive assistant to the Mayor-President

•Chris Toombs, executive assistant to the Mayor-President

•Dr. Yolanda Burnette-Lankford, Chief Service Officer

•Matthew Edwards, Community Outreach Coordinator