PRO: Why the Proposed City Charter For St. George Is Right Thing to Do

The proposed St. George Home Rule Charter includes several potential benefits emphasizing efficient, localized governance, and strong public engagement.

Here are some of the pros:

1. Balanced Representation

• The City Council includes both district-elected and at-large members, ensuring that local neighborhoods have representation while maintaining a citywide perspective in governance.

2. Checks and Balances

• The charter outlines clear distinctions between legislative, executive, and administrative responsibilities with checks like the mayoral veto and council oversight of the city manager, fostering accountability and balanced governance.

3. Charter Review and Adaptability

• A mandatory charter review every 10 years provides a mechanism to assess and adjust the charter to meet changing circumstances and community needs, ensuring the government remains relevant and effective.

4. Non-Political Administrative Leadership

• The appointment of a professional city manager, based on qualifications and experience, separates administration from political influence, allowing for efficient, merit-based governance.

5. Focus on Public Safety

• By coordinating with established public safety entities, the city ensures comprehensive services without incurring the costs of creating new, stand alone departments.

An additional pro of the proposed St. George Home Rule Charter is its fiscal responsibility regarding taxation. The charter specifies that no new taxes or increases to existing taxes can be implemented without approval by the city’s electors.

This is vitally important considering that, under the Lawrason Act, a council has the authority to levy 7 mills of property taxes without a vote of the people. This provision ensures that residents have direct control over any potential tax changes, safeguarding against unwarranted financial burdens while maintaining transparency and accountability in fiscal policies.

The proposed St. George Home Rule Charter promotes efficiency and cost savings by limiting the number of city employees and avoiding unnecessary expenditures. It explicitly states that the city will not establish a paid police force, relying instead on partnerships with existing agencies like the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and other local and state organizations for law enforcement services. This approach reduces overhead costs while ensuring public safety. Additionally, the city will operate with a lean administrative structure, focusing on contracted services and essential personnel, further contributing to a fiscally responsible government.

The proposed St. George Home Rule Charter ensures that voters retain full control over their government structure and operations, rather than being subject to decisions by the state legislature for plan of government changes. Through the charter’s provisions for amendments, initiatives, referendums, and recalls, residents can directly influence and shape their government to reflect the community’s needs and values. This empowers voters with the ultimate authority to adopt, modify, or repeal aspects of their governance, creating a system that prioritizes local autonomy and democratic participation over external legislative interference.