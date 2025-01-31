Qualifying for 1st St. George City Elections Will Open Jan. 29-31; Election Set Mar. 29

Qualifying will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29 to Friday, Jan. 31 for candidates in the first municipal elections to be held for the City of St. George

Voters in the newly-incorporated city will go to the polls on Saturday, March 29 to elect the Mayor, Police Chief, and seven members of the St. George City Council.

Qualifying will be held at the office of Clerk of Court Doug Welborn at the downtown office at 222 St. Louis Street and at the Clerk’s office at 9050 Airline Hwy.

As of Thursday, Jan. 30, the following candidates had qualified:

Mayor – Dustin Yates*

Police Chief – Todd Morris*

Council Members

At-Large – David Dellucci, Joel Davis, and Shaunn Wyche (two to be elected)

District 1 – Richie Edmonds*

District 2 – Steve Monachello* and Bill Brigman

District 3 – Max Himmel*

District 4 – Patty Cook*

District 5 – Andrew Murrell

*Indicates the interim official appointed by the governor.

All candidates so far are Republicans except Wyche (D) and Brigman (I). Also on the March 29 ballot in St. George will be a proposition on whether to adopt the proposed St. George City Charter.