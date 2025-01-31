Distinguished Civil Service Director Herb Sumrall Passed Away at Age 94

He had a distinguished career at the highest level of Louisiana state government, serving for years as director of the State Civil Service Commission, a post in some ways more powerful than the governor. He was known as a man of impeccable character who could not be bought or intimidated. Not only that but a true gentleman without pretense.

Yet, when asked what he did before retirement, he would simply say, “I was a state worker for 40 years.”

Herb Sumrall has passed away at age 94. One of the problems with living to a ripe old age is that most of your peers and those who know you well are no longer around to sing your praises. But a few of us are. My 28 years in the Louisiana House overlapped with Herb’s years of service. It is a simple fact that no one in state government was more respected.

At his funeral last week, family and friends told his story. Listening to them, I thought, “Well, no one is perfect! There must be something controversial I can say about him to liven things up a bit.”

Herb was a widower. I had the privilege of knowing his first wife, Lois Sumrall, who was a lovely and accomplished person. I knew her as principal of Baton Rouge Magnet School. Losing Lois was very hard on Herb.

It so happens that I have also known Elizabeth Dent for many years. Her husband Fred Dent was an outstanding citizen and a staunch conservative. They were quite a dazzling couple around Baton Rouge, and Fred was a colorful raconteur of the first order who could mesmerize any audience. Liz was devastated when he passed.

Which brings me to the controversy about Herb. A true story!`

Herb and Liz had known each other for years. Perhaps it was only natural that at some point they would meet for coffee or dinner. And that is exactly what happened.

At dinner, Herb was very friendly and gracious. Then Herb dropped the word, “sweetheart” at the end of a sentence. Liz almost swooned. She thought, “Wow, I think he really likes me!” Then later at the end of another sentence, he ended with the word “darling.” Liz was beside herself!

Unfortunately for Herb, he blew the entire thing when, as they were leaving, he called the waitress “sweetheart” and the cashier “darling.” It took him years to overcome this with Liz! But he eventually did!

Herb Sumrall was an eminent man who had a long life well lived.

HHH

From Herb Sumrall’s Obituary:

A trailblazer in Louisiana government, an army veteran, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, Herb passed away peacefully at the age of 94, at home surrounded by his family Fri., Jan. 17, 2025.

Herbert L. Sumrall was born in 1930 in Jena, Louisiana. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Elizabeth Dent Sumrall; his children Herbert Lee Sumrall Jr. of Baton Rouge; Calhoun Richard Sumrall of New Orleans; Lee Anne Sumrall Garner and his grandson Robert Calhoun Garner of New Orleans; and stepdaughter Judi D. Arnold of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by first wife Lois Anne Richard Sumrall, parents Lee O. and Mary Lewis “Stat” McMullen Sumrall, brothers Mitchell B. Sumrall and Calhoun W. Sumrall, and sisters Catherine Sumrall Kissner and Winnie Sumrall Spruell.

Herb graduated from LSU in 1951. He joined the Louisiana Department of Employment Security shortly after graduation.

Herb was appointed Assistant Secretary of the Department of Labor by Governors Edwards (D), Treen (R) and Edwards (D) again, before he successfully applied and became the Director of the Louisiana State Civil Service.

Away from work, he was considered a true “Southern gentleman” with an irrepressible sense of humor. He loved to dress well, and he enjoyed all that Louisiana’s wonderful culture has to offer, especially our food!

Services for Herbert L. Sumrall were held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government St.