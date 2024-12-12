Central Heads To Superdome 1st Time Ever

By 3:30 p.m. Saturday, every living soul in Central will be at the Superdome in New Orleans for the State Championship game between the Central Wildcats and the Ruston Bearcats.

“Will the last person who leaves town please turn out the lights?”

Central’s Annual Christmas Parade has been moved up to 9 a.m. in order to allow everyone to attend the parade and then hustle to New Orleans for the game.

It will be Central High School’s first-ever appearance in the Superdome for a football game of any kind, much less for the State Football Championship.

Tickets will be available at the gate or online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $25.

The Central football team, band, and spirit groups will have five buses, and two fan buses are available for students. Because the game is an easy drive, no fan buses are available for adults.

Central fans can participate in a Community Tailgate event from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Storyville Room on the 3rd floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Admission and food will be free with a cash bar. The event is sponsored by the Central Gridiron Club and the Central Athletic Foundation. Many Central fans will be staying at the Hyatt and other nearby hotels.

While Ruston is the defending State Champion, it is Central’s first time in the State Championship game since it won in 1966. If you can’t attend, listen on 104.5 FM.