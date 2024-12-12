Central 4th Grade Teacher Ashley Davis Is 3000th Recipient of Milken Educator Award

Central Intermediate School 4th grade teacher Ashley Davis received the “Oscar of Teaching” in a surprise ceremony Dec. 4 at Central School Complex on Sullivan Road in Central.

Davis received the Milken Educator Award along with $25,000. She was the 3,000th recipient of the award and the 51st teacher from Louisiana to receive the honor.

Mrs. Davis was overjoyed and said, “It takes a village to raise a child, but it takes a village to teach a child too. This wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for everybody who helped along the way.”

State Supt. Cade Bromley and Central schools Supt. Jason Fountain were on hand to help make the presentation.

Created by Lowell Milken in 1985, the Milken Educator Awards reflect Milken’s belief in the transformative power of excellent educators. Inspired by teachers who profoundly impacted his development, Milken’s passion drives him to honor and uplift outstanding educators who nurture curiosity, discipline, and resilience in students.

Often called the Oscar of Teaching, the Award surprises exemplary teachers with a $25,000 prize to inspire honorees, students, colleagues, and their communities.

Milken hopes to elevate the teaching profession by recognizing and empowering those who embody educational excellence.