Voice of Wildcats Ken Bush Passes

Ken Bush, a resident of Central, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at the age of 68. He was born in Pensacola, Florida on Feb. 9, 1956, to Edward “Billy” and Addie Ruth Beasley Bush.

Ken completed his master’s degree in business at LSU and worked in industrial sales. Ken also served as the minister of music and youth minister at several churches over the years. He loved music, singing, football, and being the best husband, dad, brother, and grandfather around.

Ken started announcing football games in Pensacola and once he moved to Baton Rouge, he worked with the Central City News and became the Voice of the Central Wildcats and later the Istrouma Indians as well as many other teams. His dedication to the sport and mentorship for the players will be fondly remembered.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his great-grandson, Xander Mitchell.

Ken is survived by his wife, Sharon Rhodes Bush; his children, Trina and Mark Sizemore, Curtis and Lisa Bush, Kyna and Lalo Magaña, Kevin Augustine, and Mikayla Bush; his grandchildren, Cydney Sizemore, Chase Hulsey, Tatyana Hulsey, Audrey Bush, Dustin Mitchell, Curtis Bush, Jr., Ethan Magaña, Miley Magaña, and Addie Bush; and his siblings, Byron and Sally Bush and Cindy and Dan Helms.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. on Saturday, December 14, 2024, beginning at 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Central City News editor Woody Jenkins said, “Ken Bush was a wonderful person and a valued member of our team. He loved young people. We grieve his loss.”

Mayor-President-elect Sid Edwards said, “Ken and Sharon Bush have broadcast Central High and Istrouma High football games for many years, and I consider them dear friends. I was heart-broken to learn of Ken’s death. It was less than two weeks ago that they broadcast our Quarterfinals’ playoff game against Madison Prep. Ken was such a positive influence on our program. He took a special interest in our young men. He was truly concerned about their health, their spiritual growth, and their future. When I think of Ken, I will always remember his infectious smile and

the way he brightened our lives.”