Broome to Cut Police Budget $8.7 Million; Coach Promises More Police, Higher Pay

By Woody Jenkins, Editor Central City News

If there was one thing Coach Sid Edwards and former Rep. Ted James agreed on in the run up to the Nov. 5 election, it was that the City of Baton Rouge needed more police officers and better pay in order to attract and keep the best possible people on the job.

Edwards said Baton Rouge is short-handed by at least 100 officers. The result is that the force spends all its time responding to calls and has little or no time for community policing. Community policing would give officers time in neighborhoods to meet people and develop friendships and rapport with young and old alike.

Coach Sid said it is appalling that while Baton Rouge has one of the highest crime rates in the country and is often referred to as the Murder Capital of the United States, police here are severely underpaid, even in comparison to suburban communities around Baton Rouge.

The Istrouma High football coach promised to make Public Safety his No. 1 goal and that includes major increases in police pay and adding at least 100 new police officers.

In the Mayoral debates leading up to Nov. 5, Mayor-President Sharon Broome had little to say about police pay or the shortage of personnel. She did brag about a couple of 3% raises for police officers, one of which was paid for with federal funds.

A starting police officer in Baton Rouge now earns $40,906 and takes home about $1,401 twice a month.

Mayor Broome Proposes

Major Cut in BRPD Budget

While Coach Sid has promised significant raises for police officers and at least 100 “great new officers” on the streets, Mayor Broome made a startling announcement last week when she unveiled her proposed City-Parish budget for 2025.

The Mayor actually proposed cutting the budget of the Baton Rouge Police Department by $8.7 million!

Coach Sid to Restore, Increase

Budget for Baton Rouge Police

In an interview with the Central City News, Coach Sid said that if elected, he will immediately propose amendments to the 2025 budget which will restore the BRPD budget and make other adjustments to the budget, which will make it possible to raise police pay to a competitive level and hire at least 100 new officers for the force, as he previously promised.

The Republican candidate said he will use “zero-based budgeting” to get control of the budget process.

“Zero-based budgeting is the concept that we look at every department with fresh eyes every year. There is no guarantee of a 5 percent increase in a department or indeed any increase. Rather, we start with our highest priorities and fund those first. To me, the highest priorities are police, fire, EMS, the Parish Prison, the justice system, and roads. At a point down the list, some things get cut, and they need to be cut,” he said.

Some BRPD officers see Mayor Broome’s latest budget proposal as just one more attack on rank and file officers.

One officer said, “How does she expect to keep anyone at these pay rates? The only way I can pay my bills is by accepting off duty work. The problem with that is you never get to see your family. It makes you wonder why you don’t get a normal job where you work 40 or 50 hours and then go home to your loved ones. That’s not an option for many of us today.”

Of course, police pay can hardly compensate for the risks police officers face every day on the streets of Baton Rouge where anything can happen at any time.

Another officer said, “I love my job but I don’t love it enough to continue working under these conditions and with so little respect and appreciation.”

Police Officers Waiting for Results of Dec. 7 Election. Earlier in the campaign, a BRPD officer working at a convenience store was heard to say, “There are five of us in my unit. Four of us are leaving, but we decided to wait and see if Coach Sid wins. If he does, we’ll stay!”

Coach Sid said morale is a huge problem at BRPD.

“People have to be paid a living wage no matter what they do, but when you add in the risks and the stress that our police officers face on a daily basis, it’s really a tragedy and a great injustice that they are paid so little. Perhaps even more than that, our police have to feel appreciated and that the city has their back. We will completely turn that around. I promise you that!” he said.