Heavy Early Voting Favors Coach Sid
Woody Jenkins, Editor
By the close of early voting on Tuesday, Oct. 29, Republican-leaning voting sites in East Baton Rouge Parish had received three times the number of early votes as Democrat-leaning sites. In addition, white voters turned out in record numbers, while black turnout actually decreased. Of votes cast in EBR, 57 percent were white, 38.2 percent were black, and 4.8 percent other.
The two Democrat-leaning sites are the Motor Vehicles office in Baker and City Hall in downtown Baton Rouge. The three Republican-leaning sites are the Central Library in the City of Central, the Fire Station on Coursey Boulevard, and the State Archives Building on Essen.
Complete early vote totals in the parish were as follows:
•Baker – 12,084
•Downtown – 6,603
Dem-leaning Sites Total – 18,687
•Central – 14,487
•Coursey – 16,789
•Essen – 31,247
GOP-leaning Sites – 62,523
These numbers include only those who voted early in person and not mail ballots.
On a racial basis, white voters are turning out at a significantly higher rate than black and other voters.
The turnout numbers could bode well for Coach Sid Edwards, Republican nominee for Mayor-President.
East Baton Rouge Parish has the following registered voters:
Whites – 142,457
Blacks – 129,460
Others – 19,132
Mail-in ballots will be received until the day before the election Nov. 5. When mail-in ballots already received are included with early vote totals, the current total is:
Whites – 53,996
Blacks – 34,862
Other – 4,311
Given historic voting patterns, this means it is mathematically almost impossible for both Democratic candidates to make a runoff.
As of the end of early voting, voter turnout in East Baton Rouge Parish was as follows:
Whites – 37.9 percent
Blacks – 26.9 percent
Others – 22.5 percent
This means that so far, 37.9 percent of all white voters have already voted and so on.
Broken down by party, turnout is as follows:
Democrats – 31.6 percent
Republicans – 42.9 percent
Others – 22.5 percent
No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!