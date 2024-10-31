The Campaign That Has the Most Fun Usually Wins the Election: Here’s Why

Woody Jenkins, Editor

Scott McKay of TheHayride.com offered a theory in his talk on the races for President and Mayor-President at the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge two weeks ago.

He calls it the Fun Rule. His theory is simple: Forget the polls, the mailings, the TV spots, the lies, the posturing, and the back room deals. Focus on something more fundamental: Whose campaign is actually having fun?

McKay claims that, all other things equal, the campaign that has the most fun wins!

The key to having fun is having a candidate you can believe in, because you know you’re doing the right thing and love throwing yourself into it.

As the Nov. 5 election closes in on us, two candidates stand out as actually having fun, despite the enormity of the stakes — President Donald Trump and Coach Sid Edwards.

They have energy and inspire hope for the future.

They don’t have to lie, they don’t have to cover up what they believe, and they don’t have to pretend to be something they’re not.

While Kamala hides from interviews and could not give a straight answer if her life depended on it (i.e., Bret Baier interview), Trump is completely fearless and loves taking all questions from all comers all the time.

Trump rallies are a celebration, while Kamala has only two tricks — smiling like a fool and attacking Trump. No matter what the question, her answer is, “Trump did it!”

Trump served French fries for 15 minutes at a McDonald’s in Feasterville, PA. It was a stroke of genius. As McKay described it, “The mainstream media lost their minds!”

About the same time, Kamala showed her true colors. At one of her rallies, someone shouted out, “Jesus is Lord!” The crowd booed and Kamala was quick to tell the Christian, “You’re at the wrong rally!” Seriously?

McKay said, “She was supposed to be the candidate of joy but she is anything but that.”

In the race for Mayor-President, nothing could be more negative or unpleasant than hearing Sharon Weston Broome and Ted James devour one another at their debates. It has gotten really ugly.

The meanness between the two Democrats has now boiled over into their paid advertising.

The mayor-president has TV spots running on local stations challenging Ted James’ honesty. In one, James is heard saying, “Quite honestly, a white man, a white man, if he knows he gotta deal with somebody Black, he would rather deal with another man than a woman. It’s (expletive) up. I get to take advantage of it.” The ad said James only started supporting the incorporation of the City of St. George “in exchange for campaign cash.” Then James is heard saying “I’m woke and MAGA. I’m a woke MAGA guy.”

James, who served as State Chairman for Kamala Harris, had the most far-left voting record in the Louisiana Legislature when he served.

Since the campaign began, Coach Sid Edwards, a legendary high school football coach, has refrained from going negative on his two opponents while they battle it out.

This is in accord with the old adage that when your opponents are destroying each other, leave them alone so they can finish each other off. So far, the few attacks launched against Coach Sid seem to have rolled off him without doing damage.

Scott McKay said, “Coach Sid’s team is having fun, and they seem to be everywhere. His signs are popping up like mushrooms everywhere and have gone up all over the parish. Unlike other candidates who put up their signs illegally on servitudes and other public property, his signs are in peoples’ yards, indicating support.

Although heretofore unknown in the political world, the coach has created a buzz across the parish, McKay said. “He is proving you don’t have to have a lot of money to run a competitive campaign.”

So there you have it!

President Trump and Coach Sid are running fun campaigns that real people love participating in. They believe in their candidate, and they are not afraid to be out front and stand for them.

On the other hand, the Democrats led by Kamala Harris, Sharon Weston Broome, and Ted James, are running angry, divisive campaigns that inspire no one.

Who will win? We see big changes coming! We’re betting on those who have energy and inspire hope for the future.