BREC CEO Responds to Criticism

In response to recent criticism, BREC Supt. Corey Wilson issued following statement:

“… it is important to clarify the facts about the delays in our external audits, which have recently been mischaracterized. The delays are the result of several challenges, some within our control and some outside of our control. BREC implemented a new financial system in 2020 that went live in 2021. When the auditors initially began the 2021 audit in the Spring of 2022, we were slow to provide some of the information, partly due to the new system and partly due to staff turnover and a national shortage of accountants, which caused the initial delay followed by a need to reschedule the auditors’ return due to other clients they were scheduled to audit. The external audit firm was subsequently acquired by a new firm. Our CFO later passed away unexpectedly in the Summer of 2023, and there was again a period when our audit firm needed to move on to other scheduled clients.”

“The 2021 audit is now completed. The misappropriations that were included in the 2021 audit report are instances discovered by BREC’s internal controls and were immediately and responsibly reported by BREC to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor (LLA) as required by State law.

“The external auditors are currently reviewing all of the 2022 audit data provided to them, and we anticipate receiving a draft of that audit in the coming weeks. These delays do not equate to the claims of poor leadership and mismanagement of your tax dollars as recently portrayed…”

“As trusted stewards of your tax dollars, BREC continues to remain fully transparent with our financial records as our annual audits, annual budgets, and monthly financial statements as well as monthly Commission meetings with associated documents all remain posted on our website (www.brec.org) and are available at the click of a mouse for those that are interested. We are also excited about the recent hiring of our most qualified Chief Financial Officer, Don Johnson, with over 20 years of government and public accounting experience…”