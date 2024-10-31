St. George Community Rally Kicked Off Sid’s Campaign in New City of St. George

A large crowd of roughly 200 kicked off the campaign of Coach Sid Edwards for Mayor-President on Sept. 29 at Woodlawn Baptist Church.

The crowd burst into applause several times in approval of Coach Sid as he described his plans for the City-Parish government.

Attorney Andrew Murrell, the spokesman for the St. George movement, presided, and Sen. Rick Edmonds introduced Coach Sid, a legendary high school football coach making his first run for public office. Others on hand to show support for Coach Sid were Rep. Emily Chenevert, members of the St. George City Council, and former Sen. Julie Quinn, a candidate for the Public Service Commission.