Gambling Money Raises Questions On Video Poker

Large donations by gambling interests to Mayor-President candidate Ted James have raised questions about whether the candidate plans to bring back video poker and video poker truck stops to East Baton Rouge Parish. Voters removed video poker from the parish in a referendum in 1996.

According to reports filed with the Louisiana Board of Ethics, James has collected $20,000 from gambling interests since July 29. These include

•Advanced Gaming, $5,000

•Pelican Bingo, $5,000

•Redman Gaming, $5,000

•Tall Timbers Truck Stop, $5,000

A return of video poker could mean three video poker machines per bar or restaurant, or nine per building. Video poker truck stop casinos could operate 50 video poker machines.