Republicans’ Secret Weapon Dec. 7: Crucial Tax Vote Set for St. George

Every calculation about the race for Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish should take into account that voters are likely to turnout in the Dec. 7 runoff at 50 percent or less the rate of the Nov. 5 primary.

Traditionally, Republicans turnout at a higher rate in the runoff than do Democrats.

For example, in the runoff election for statewide offices in December 2023, only 22 percent of voters went to the polls and voted. In that election, Republicans carried East Baton Rouge Parish in all three statewide races — Secretary of State, Attorney General, and State Treasurer.

In the Dec. 7 runoff this year, Republicans have a secret weapon that the “experts” may not have taken into account.

In the Dec. 7 runoff, there is a special election only in the City of St. George, and it’s not just any election. It is an election of existential importance to the people of St. George.

The election is to transfer the 2 percent parish sales tax to the City of St. George. Passage of the tax is essential to funding the new city. So supporters of St. George will push hard for a big turnout.

That is probably bad news for either Sharon Broome or Ted James, if either is on the ballot. As long-time opponents of St. George, their future could be decided by the very people they have fought.