Brandon Ivey Runs On Christian Values, Business Experience, Conservative Views

Central general contractor Brandon Ivey describes himself as a staunch conservative who stands for Christian values, the right to life, constitutional carry, and traditional marriage. However, he also sees himself as a job creator, having created hundreds of jobs in Baton Rouge and Central.

Ivey, Central High Class of 1999, believes his role as former president of Baton Rouge Homebuilders Assn. and current president of Louisiana Homebuilders gives him real life understanding that will bring jobs to the Central area and to the entire State of Louisiana.

“It’s about focusing the education system and young people on what the community needs. Right now, we have under performing schools. Yet, there are so many good jobs out there waiting to be filled. In fact, we have a shortage of skilled labor. So why aren’t our students being educated for high paying jobs that are available right now? We need carpenters, plumbers, electrical, masonry, concrete finishing.”

“I will work to connect education with the job market.”

One of the top issues Ivey said he will work on is the high cost of insurance. “It’s killing our families right now,” he said. “We need to bring down insurance rates. It hurts us on an individual basis, but it is also damaging our business climate.”

The high cost of auto insurance is due to the fact we have a rigged system in Louisiana, he said. “We pay out double in bodily injury claims. People are incentivised to drive up their medical claims because that drives up judgments. We’re allowing our system to be manipulated. Insurance reform will put money back in our families’ pockets.”

Crime is also a No. 1 concern for Brandon Ivey. “I’m pro-law enforcement. The effort to defund the police is dangerous and wrong. We need to support our police.”

“So much of our crime problem — probably 90 percent — is about mental health and drugs. We have to seriously address those problems, and crime will become a far smaller issue.”

Ivey is a gun enthusiast who supports constitutional carry. He also strongly supports the right to life without exceptions. He takes a traditional view of marriage and says it should be between one man and one woman. He opposes CRT and wants to take politics out of the classroom. He opposes ‘woke’ radical indoctrination.

Ivey says he grew up in church. “We had a very modest upbringing. Everything was centered around God and church. Every time the doors opened at Victory Harvest on Flannery, we were there! I grew up there and went to school at Victory Academy from the 1st grade to the 8th grade. We used the Abeka curriculum, which was great. Our classes averaged eight students. It allowed our values to be well established. So when I went to Central High in the 9th grade, I was able to stand by my convictions and not be tossed around.”

After graduating from Central High in 1999, he became a State Farm agent. Then he had an opportunity to work for Hibernia Bank. That led to homebuilding and being a general contractor.

“Working with a lot of employees, I often have to show them what to do, and I let them know I will never ask them to do something that I can’t do myself and will do myself if necessary.”

“In life, too often we try to avoid doing the hard things. But let me give you one of the key secrets of success. Do the hard things! Embrace the challenges. Life is about overcoming challenges. I’ve had employees make $10,000 mistakes. You just overcome those obstacles and succeed anyway.”

Brandon and his wife Andria have five children. Two are at Central High School, one at BRCC, one at Southeastern, and one works with Brandon in his business.

As president of the Homebuilders Association, he has worked with more than 1,000 contractors and tried to learn from them what works.

“Over the years, I’ve learned to be a problem solver and a consensus builder. It’s never my way or the highway. We have to find things we agree on and make good things happen.”

Brandon is endorsed by Louisiana Right to Life and Americans for Prosperity and top-rated by NRA.

Ivey said turnout will be low. “A few votes could make a difference in this election! So please vote early or vote on election day!”