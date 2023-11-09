Ailynn Fresina 2024 Miss Louisiana Christian

Ailynn Macy Fresina of Central, the daughter of Tony and Brittney Fresina and a 2023 Central High School graduate, has been crowned Miss Louisiana Christian University 2024.

Ailynn is 18 and currently attending Louisiana Christian University, formerly Louisiana College, as a freshman. She competed in Interview, Talent, Physical Fitness, and On Stage Questions.

The Miss LCU pageant is a preliminary competition for Miss Louisiana, the official state organization of Miss America.

Miss Fresina will go on to compete for the title of Miss Louisiana in June 2024 in Monroe,.

Ailynn won a full-year paid scholarship to LCU as part of her award.