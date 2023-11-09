Archie McClure Now Officially a Wildcat, Inducted into Central High Hall of Fame

ARCHIE LEO MCCLURE, SR. is now officially a Wildcat! Coach McClure was inducted into the Central High School Hall of Fame for his legendary coaching and work in the Central community in youth sports. Archie McClure graduated from Istrouma High School in 1951 and served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1954 before serving two years as a Baton Rouge police officer. He retired as a foreman at Gulf States Utilities with 40 years of service. His wife, Carmel Hubert McClure, accepted the plaque offered to her by Central High School principal Brandon LaGroue. Ms. Carmel was surrounded by her seven children — Lisa, Leo, Rip, Brett, Alan, Scottie, and Darren — as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family members. Archie McClure is remembered for starting the Central Area football and softball leagues and the Central Area Biddy Basketball program.