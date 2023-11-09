Central High Class of 1963 Celebrates 60th Anniversary

The Central High School Class of 1963 celebrated its 60th class reunion at Duke’s Seafood and Steakhouse in Watson.

Central’s Class of 1963 was known as “The Golden Class,” since they were Central’s 50th class to graduate. The yearbook for 1963 included lots of history to celebrate the 50th graduation milestone.

There were 67 graduates. J.A. Smith was principal, Tommy Bell was head football coach, and Jon Camp was band director.

Grades 1 to 12 attended school on the same campus at the corner of Hooper and Sullivan. Sixty years ago there were no public kindergartens in Central.

However, Zoar Baptist Church had started a church kindergarten about four years earlier. There were no banks, savings and loans, credit unions or shopping centers in Central. Murray’s Pharmacy and the very small “Central Queen” drive-in were both across the street from the school.

Montgomery Ward and Goudchaux’s were still thriving department stores in Baton Rouge.

On the national scene, John F. Kennedy was President of the United States.

Photo cutline:

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963 celebrates 60 years. Front row, left to right: Linda Carl Venable, Marybeth Tate Moak, Ellen Smith Frazier, Sue Thibodeaux Robinson, Kathleen Browning Robillard, Sylvia Browning Carroll, Patricia Fairchild Kuehne and husband Roland Kuehne. Second row: Earl Venable, Pat Kinchen Bizette, Susan and Clint Ourso, Derrel Robinson, Doug Carroll, and Jeanne and Henry Hutson. Third row: Denise and Doug O’Neal, Fred Gorenflo, Harlon Cowsar, Tommy Cunningham, Ti Barnes, and James and Josie Raiford.

In attendance but not in photo: Lloyd Olsen and wife Cheryl, and Carmon Moore, and wife Suellen.