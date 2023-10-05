Decision Time: October 14

By Woody Jenkins, Editor, Central City News – Baton Rouge

After eight years of Democratic rule under Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana politics seems to be in the midst of a dramatic turn. If polling is correct, Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, and Democratic Secretary of Transportation and Development Shawn Wilson will end up in a runoff election, scheduled for Nov. 18.

Attorney General Landry is the most conservative of the four major Republicans in the race and stands in marked contrast to Gov. Edwards, who largely governed from the left, at least by Louisiana standards.

Secretary Wilson, who has defended Edwards’ positions, would likely serve as a continuation of the Edwards administration.

Landry could be the most conservative governor in modern times, especially when in comes to personal liberty, right to life, traditional family values, low taxes, and support for law enforcement.

Landry would be strongly favored in a Landry-Wilson runoff.