Liz Murrill: The Bad Guys’ Worst Nightmare

By Woody Jenkins, Editor, Central City News – Baton Rouge

Solicitor General Liz Murrill may seem picture perfect as the modern, overachieving woman attorney.

Petite. Beautiful. Articulate. Classy. Always on her best behavior. Someone who moves in the best legal circles. But maybe you’re missing a few things!

Yes, she was Editor in Chief of the Louisiana Law Review. Yes, she was Chief Counsel for Gov. Bobby Jindal and General Counsel for the Division of Administration.

Yes, she is Louisiana’s first ever Solicitor General, which makes her the state’s chief trial attorney. Yes, she not only appears in court on behalf of the state but she also writes the briefs herself.

Yes, she has 30 separate suits pending against the Biden Administration.

Yes, she has been part of 200 lawsuits before the United States Supreme Court with a remarkable success ratio. And, yes, she’s personally tried 200 civil and criminal cases with a 98 percent success rate.

But that’s only part of the story.

Did you know she was kicked out of school in the 9th grade for smoking in the girls’ bathroom?

Did you also know she had a 1.0 average her freshmen year?

She brags, “Goody two shoes, I was not! More like majoring in delinquency!”

“I was a major under achiever until the 11th grade when a teacher told me I could write”

“I wasn’t openly defiant. Rather, I had a strong commitment to apathy,” the solicitor general said.

Her years in the wilderness had an effect.

Attorneys thinking of taking her on really should learn more about Liz Murrill.

The truth is, she can be very hard on you.

If you are a bad guy on the wrong side of the law, she is happy to kick you in the gut, knee you in the face as you fall forward, and then clobber on the back of the neck on your way down.

Not literally of course but figuratively!

Moreover, she could at any moment revert to her days on the fringe of delinquency when she could cuss you like a sailor if need be. Not that we’ve heard any such, but we are pretty sure.

The bottom line is, don’t trifle with this woman! You might be very sorry.

But can she actually get things done? Well, let’s see…

She fought Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive order on gender identity and won.

She fought the Biden’s federal vaccine mandates and won — nationwide — and stopped the firing of hundreds of thousands of workers who refused to take the vaccine.

She fought the persecution by prosecution of Rev. Tony Spell and helped his attorneys win.

She’s fought attacks on the 2nd Amendment and won.

Fought on immigration and reapportionment and won.

She fought to protect free speech and the free exercise of religion and won.

She’s also a mom with four sons who has been married 30 years.

She says, “I believe in Faith, Family, Freedom, and the 2nd Amendment.”

Now she’s running for Attorney General.

Her campaign materials say, “As Louisiana’s Solicitor General, I’ve built a strong record and reputation for fighting for the unborn, protecting Louisiana’s oil and gas jobs, standing up for our constitutional rights, and defending our state from federal overreach. My pledge: To protect life, liberty, and Louisiana’s future wherever they may be threatened.”

People like the Republican Party and Sen. John Kennedy are supporting her. And so are we!

The Central City News is proud to endorse Liz Murrill for Attorney General in the election on Oct. 14.