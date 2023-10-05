Meet the Members of 2023 Central High Homecoming Court

Central Freshman Miss Charlee Jackson is a first-year member of the Homecoming Court. She is on the Central High Varsity Cheer Team and the student council. She is involved at St. Alphonsus Church. Charlee was escorted by her father, Justin Jackson.

Central Freshman Miss Caley Griffin is a first-year member of the Homecoming Court and a member of the Lady Wildcat Soccer team and Student Council. Caley is also a 4H Leadership Board member and plays club soccer. She is a member of Comite Baptist Church. Caley was escorted by her father, Merrick McKenney.

Central Sophomore Miss Da’Kylah Green is a first-year member of the court. Da’Kylah spends much of her time volunteering and doing community outreach with the Woodlake Addiction Recovery Center, Care Center of Baton Rouge, and Meals on Wheels. She was escorted by her stepfather, Surface Dural.

Central Sophomore Miss Lucy Patterson is a second-year member of the Homecoming Court and is a member of the Varsity Cheer Team, Student Council, and Beta club. Lucy maintains a 4.0 GPA while also volunteering in the community and coaching at Central Community Athletics. She represented USA on the junior all-girl cheer team this year. Lucy was escorted

by her father, Casey Patterson.

Central Sophomore Miss Camille Jackson is a sophomore and a first-year member of the court. Camille is a 4.0 student and a member of the Varsity Cheer Team, Student Council, and Beta club. She is a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and loves her job at TumbleCats. She was escorted her father Justin Jackson.

Central Junior Miss Parker Allen is a first -year member of the Homecoming Court and plays an active part of the Talented Music & Theatre program at Central High. She is also Mu Alpha Theta vice president and a member of Beta, FCA, and Student Council. She is often in the press box on Game Days as part of the production team, and she still finds time to maintain a 4.3 GPA. She enjoys serving at Cornerstone Fellowship. Parker was escorted by her father, Trent Allen.

Central Junior Miss Madilyn Birch is a first-year member of the Homecoming Court and is a third-year member of the Varsity Cheer Team where she serves as the junior leader. Madilyn is also a coach at Central Community Athletics where she gets to share her love of cheer with younger athletes. She is a member of the Beta club and has maintained a 4.3 GPA over the last three years. Madilyn was escorted by her father, Brian Birch.

Central Junior Miss Kaitlyn Moulin is a first-year member of the Homecoming Court and a member of the Varsity Cheer Team and the fishing team. Prior to cheering, she was a two-year member of the Central High gymnastics team. Kaitlyn is a Beta member and an honors student with a 4.3 GPA. She is an active member at Zoar Baptist Church. Kaitlyn was escorted by her father, Lance Moulin.

Central Junior Miss Kierra Taylor is a third-year member of Homecoming Court. She is a two- year member of the Varsity Cheer Team and a member of Student Council and Beta Club. She has a 4.47 GPA. She enjoys staying involved in the community by helping with food and toy drives. Kierra was escorted by her father, Kevin Taylor.

Central Senior Miss Angel Scott is this year’s Homecoming Princess. She enjoys spending time with her family; volunteering her time at the food bank and retirement home; cooking, and being with her teachers and friends at school. She was escorted by one of her favorite people in the world Central High football coach Joey Jarreau.

Central Senior Miss Jayden Debetaz is a first-year member of the Homecoming Court and is captain of the Central High Kittens dance team. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Beta, FCA, and the Student Council Executive Board. She is a member of Journey Church and also attends youth at First Baptist of Denham Springs. Jayden was escorted by her father, Duane Debetaz.

Central Senior Miss Kaylen Dillard Was crowned homecoming queen by principal Brandon LaGroue. Kaylen is the only four-year member of the court. Kaylen is Student Council President, Mu Alpha Theta Secretary, and Beta Club historian. She has an impressive 4.67 GPA. Kaylen is also a four-year member of the volleyball team and a two-year member of the soccer team. She was escorted by her father, Jerry Dillard.

Central Senior Miss Riley Duncan is a first-year member of the court. She is co-captain of the Varsity Cheer Team, Student Council Treasurer, and a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Talented Theatre. She also performs with Central Community Theatre and loves spending time with her pet bunny, Honey Bun Bun. She was escorted by her grandfather, Ronnie Whiddon.

Central Senior Miss Kate Hill is a first-time member of the Homecoming Court. Kate is a four-year member of the soccer team and this year’s team captain. She is also a member of the cross country and track teams, Beta Club, National Honor Society, and the Student Council Executive Board. Kate was escorted by her father Cory Hill.

Central Senior Miss Kaylynn Knippers is a first-year member of court. She is the captain of the Varsity Cheer Team, Community Relations representative in Student Council, and a member of the Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, and National Honor Society. She can be found on stage with both Central High talented music and theatre and Central Community Theatre. Kaylynn was escorted by her dad, Kevin Knippers.

Central Senior Miss Audrey Usher is a first-year court member, Audrey is an honor student with a 4.6 GPA. She is the Beta Club president, Student Council digital media coordinator, and a member of the National Honor Society and talented art and theatre. This year, she will also serve as the student director for Central Middle’s talented theater program. Audrey was escorted by her father, Bill Usher.