Dr. John Fleming: Right Man in Charge of Money

By Woody Jenkins, Editor, Central City News – Baton Rouge

Dr. John Fleming is a man for all seasons. He could do anything he wants. Fortunately for us in Louisiana, he has devoted himself in recent years to public service. Dr. Flemng says, “I’m a family physician by trade.” In Minden, he is much beloved as the family doctor who has given so much of himself to save lives and make life better. He is board certified and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, which named him the Outstanding Family Physician of the Year in Louisiana.

However, Dr. Fleming is also a military man, having served as a family physician in the U.S. Navy. Among other things, he was Chief Resident in Family Medicine at Camp Pendleton in California, one of the largest Marine Corps bases in the United States.

In business, Dr. Fleming has been a massive success. He started in the Subway business in the 1980’s and today owns 35 Subway stores. He is also the master franchisee for 182 UPS stores in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

His experience in medicine, the military, and business helped him see the country was going to hell and that he needed to get involved in government. In 2008, he ran for and was elected to the United States Congress, where he immediately became one of the most principled and effective conservative leaders.

It was Dr. Fleming’s idea to form the Freedom Caucus in the House, and he was one of the nine founding members. Today, the Freedom Caucus is one of the most important vehicles for promoting the conservative agenda in Congress.

After President Trump was elected, he asked Dr. Fleming to join his administration. After serving as Assistant Secretary of Commercel, he was named by President Trump to serve as his Deputy Chief of State in the White House in March 2020.

Dr. Fleming’s office was just a few steps from the President. He had the President’s ear on many issues. His presence so near the Oval Office was important in combating the influence of Dr. Fauci.

Today, Dr. John Fleming is a candidate for State Treasurer. He intends to use this position to fight the digital currency and keep banks from handling state money if they pursue Woke policies, He is strongly supported by the Republican Party and by the Central City News.