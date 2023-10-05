McKanstry Top 10 National Finalist Headed to BMES Conference

McKanstry Preparatory School on Greenwell Springs Road is proud to announce that Micah McKan-stry, a 12th grade student at the school, has been named a national finalist to present a research paper at the Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES) annual conference in Seattle, Washington.

Micah’s research, which he conducted through the LSU High School Summer Research Program, is an ambitious research project focusing on the expression of genes from the human left heart ventricle.

Using Weighted Gene Co-Network Analysis (WGCNA), he explored the functional aspects of these genes in biological systems. His research has the potential to advance our understanding of cardiovascular health and has far-reaching implications for the future.

The school said, “What sets Micah apart is not only his passion for Bioengineering, but also his extraordinary work ethic. He is currently a Southern University Dual Enrollment student and has taken classes at Harvard University. He has nearly 40 college credit hours.”

“Micah’s journey is a source of immense pride for our school, and we believe his accomplishments deserve recognition. He is a young scholar whose work could likely shape the future of biomedical engineering in the future.”