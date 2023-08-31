Attorney General Raids Abortion Clinic

An investigative report in the Central City News in July revealed that thousands of patient files and other personally identifiable medical records were abandoned at Delta Women’s Clinic on Colonial Drive in Baton Rouge.

Now as a result of the reports, the Louisiana Attorney General’s office has begun a criminal investigation and seized documents and computers at the scene of the infamous abortion clinic, where more than 40,000 unborn children were killed from 2001 to 2022.

Richard Mahoney, the pro-life advocate who helped acquire the former abortion clinic, had asked that the Attorney General secure the area and take the records into custody.

The Central City News was the first news outlet given access to the abortion clinic after the building was purchased. The old owner of the clinic, Leroy Brinkley, had his staff move everything of monetary value out of the clinic, but left virtually everything else. This included medical records, tax records, and confidential information on the operation of an abortion clinic. Because it is an ongoing investigation, the Attorney General made no comment on what was found.