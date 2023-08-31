Central Ranks #1 in Key Measures Earns #2 Rank Overall Statewide

Central Community Schools consistently earned the state’s top scores in various academic categories of the spring 2023 LEAP assessment, growing the district to #2 overall in the state, according to a report released this week by the Louisiana Department of Education.

The results are based on the percentage of students who scored Mastery and Advanced in the categories of English/Language Arts (ELA), math, science, and social students for grades 3-8 and high school. The state reports student scores on five levels: Unsatisfactory, Approaching Basic, Basic, Mastery or Advanced. Students scoring Mastery or higher are considered proficient.

Fifty percent (50%) of all students in Central schools who took the 2023 LEAP assessment scored Mastery or Advanced, qualifying as the state’s second-best academic performance. The district’s performance far outpaces the state’s average for 33 percent of students scoring Mastery or Advanced.

In addition to the overall combined scores, Central schools outperformed the state on each of the LEAP tests. Central schools ranked #1 in math with 52 percent Mastery and above; and ranked #2 in science with 48 percent, #3 in ELA with 57 percent in ELA and #4 in social studies with 40 percent.

A breakdown of subgroup results shows Central’s students earned the state’s top ranking in several academic measurements that reflect significant achievements and were incorporated into the overall score.

Those areas where Central ranked #1 include: the overall percentage of students scoring Mastery and Advanced in grades 3-8; the overall percentage of students in all grades scoring Mastery and Advanced in the subject of math; the percentage of economically disadvantaged students scoring Mastery and Advanced; the percentage of students with disabilities scoring Mastery and Advanced; the percentage of 5th graders who earned Mastery and Advanced in all four subject areas; the percentage of 7th graders who earned Mastery and Advanced in ELA and math; the percentage of 4th graders who scored at the highest levels in science, and the percentage of 3rd graders who did so in science and social studies.

“We are very proud of the high academic performance shown across our district. These scores reflect the hard work and dedication of our students, parents, teachers, and staff, as well as the unwavering support of the Central community,” Supt. Jason Fountain said.

“We want to celebrate this accomplishment, but as we begin a new school year, we remain committed to helping all our students attain Mastery,” he said.

To download all LEAP data for Central Community Schools, visit

https://louisianabelieves.com/resources/library/elementary-and-middle-school-performance.

For more information about Central Community Schools, visit www.centralcss.org.