Republicans Finalizing Endorsements

The Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish has announced its support for conservative Republican candidates in two more races — State Treasurer and House District 70.

The party has endorsed Dr. John Fleming for State Treasurer. Dr. Fleming is a family physician who practiced medicine for many years and still does. He is successful in business having started more than 30 Subway franchises and a dozen UPS stores. He was elected to the United States Congress and served for eight years before running for the United States Senate. While in Congress, he was a founder of the Freedom Caucus. After losing the Senate race to Sen. John Kennedy, he served as head of the Economic Development Administration under President Trump and then was moved to the White House where he served as Deputy Chief of Staff to President Trump.

The parish Republican Party has also announced its support for Jenny Seals for State Representative in House District 70. Ms. Seals was a flight attendant with Delta Airlines for 25 years before retiring. She is a staunch conservative who promises to take a strong stand for fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, and family values. She is challenging State Rep. Barbara Frieberg, one of the two or three most liberal of the 70 Republicans in the Louisiana House. It is the first time the local Republican Party has opposed an incumbent Republican office holder in the parish in at least 12 years.