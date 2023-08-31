Tractor Supply Opens Store in Central

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, celebrated its Grand Opening for its new store in Central earlier this month and is now open for business.

“At Tractor Supply, we are passionate about serving the needs of those who enjoy the Out Here lifestyle. Homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and others rely on Tractor Supply for a wide assortment of products,” a spokesman for Tractor Supply said.

“We’re excited to call Central home and serve the community with the essentials you need to live life on your own terms. We’re proud to hire our customers as Team Members. As experts in the lifestyle, they bring more value to our customers with every interaction.”

The Garden Center at the Central store carries top brands including Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Plants, and features an expanded assortment of annuals and perennials, shrubs and decorative plants, fruit trees, vegetables and herbs. Expert gardeners with years of experience and balcony gardeners alike can find a full range of supplies to get started at the Garden Center.

The Garden Center also has the tools to make gardening easier, including pots and planters, fertilizer, soil and gardening hand tools. Other items like greenhouses, lawn tools and equipment, mowers, trimmers, edgers and more can be found for landscaping projects.

The new store comes equipped with a Pet Wash where pet owners can enjoy a convenient washing station stocked with professional grade equipment and high-quality products. The Pet Wash has elevated wash bays, grooming tables, specialty shampoos, use of brushes, combs and towels as well as a waterproof apron and professional dryer, all for just $9.99.

Customers in the Central store can now rely on Tractor Supply for a wide range of products such as zero turns and riding mowers, equine supplies, power tools, fencing, welding and more.

Also found in the new store are:

•Plants and flowers from leading brands like Proven Winners, Endless Summer Hydrangeas, Southern Living Plant Collection, Encore Azaleas and Knockout Roses.

•An extensive apparel department featuring work wear and boots for Life Out Here from top brands such as Carhartt, Wrangler, Ariat and Muck Boots.

•A variety of pet supplies and accessories with toys, beds, collars, leashes and pet food from brands including Purina, Blue Buffalo and Victor.

•An assortment of exclusive brands that offer premium quality and great values including 4Health pet food, Ridgecut Workwear and Boots, Red Shed Décor, DuMor animal feed and more.

•The exclusive battery-powered Greenworks Pro 60V outdoor tools and equipment and Porter Cable cordless battery tools.

•A variety of top brands of grills like Pit Boss and Blackstone, and grill accessories.

•Convenient shopping options including Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery, while earning rewards with Neighbor’s Club.

The Neighbor’s Club Rewards program is free to join for new and current customers. Members earn points with purchases that can be redeemed for rewards, services and more.

Members also receive exclusive benefits and offers. Learn more at NeighborsClub.com.

For information on how customers can maximize their Neighbor’s Club rewards, visit TractorSupply.com/Credit to learn about the TSC Personal Credit Card.

In addition to being a dependable supplier of essentials for their customers’ lifestyles, the Central Tractor Supply values community engagement and is delighted to have the opportunity to support youth education to area 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, along with local animal shelters and veterans. Tractor Supply brings its legendary culture to the Central community, and anyone interested in joining the team can apply at TractorSupply.com/careers.

The Central Tractor Supply store at 13533 Hooper Road will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com.

About Tractor Supply Co.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle.

With 50,000 Team Members, the company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve.

On Sept. 24, 2022, the company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com.

In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services.

On Sept. 24, 2022, the Company operated 180 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.