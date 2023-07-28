Republican Party Endorses Six More

The Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish has made endorsements in six additional races:

Secretary of State — Mike Francis, former state chairman of the Republican Party and elected member of the Public Service Commission.

Attorney General — Liz Murril, the state’s first Solicitor General. Ms. Murril took the lead in fighting the Biden administration’s mandates during Covid.

State Senator, District 6 — Rep. Rick Edmonds, a conservative stalwart.

State Representative District 65 — Steve Whitlow, Central attorney and business owner.

State Representative District 66 — Richie Edmonds, Baton Rouge business owner

State Representative District 68 — Laurie Adams, Metro Council member and vice chairman of the local Republican Party.

Parish GOP chairman Woody Jenkins said all of the endorsed candidates are strong conservatives who share Central’s Christian values.