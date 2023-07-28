Convicted Mass Murderer Dr. Kermit Gosnell Worked at Delta, Trained by Leroy Brinkley

A former physician, Kermit Gosnell received national attention during his trial in Pennsylvania for the murder of three babies after their birth and the death of a woman during an abortion procedure.

Gosnell was also convicted of 21 felony counts of illegal late-term abortions, and 211 counts of violating Pennsylvania’s 24-hour informed consent law.

The story of Gosnell’s sordid career was made into a movie named Gosnell. What few people know is Gosnell has a strong Baton Rouge connection. He was a close friend of Leroy Brinkley, the non-physician who owned a chain of abortion clinics in Louisiana, including Delta Women’s Clinic at 756 Colonial Drive in Baton Rouge.

Gosnell worked at Delta for months. He also worked at Atlanta Women’s Medical Services, an abortion clinic Brinkley owned in Delaware.

After pro-lifers acquired the building where Delta was located, they noticed Gosnell’s name kept appearing in Delta’s records. One of them was the statement above. Gosnell had been having difficulty keeping his surgical procedures sterile. So Leroy Brinkley, a non-physician and Gosnell’s boss, taught Gosnell how to keep things sterile, resulting in only a few violations, it says.