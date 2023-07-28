Mr. and Mrs. Steven Joseph Buhler Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Steven Joseph Buhler celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 30. They were married at St. Alphonsus Catholic church in Central in 1973. They have three sons, Brandon Buhler (Lesley), Corey Buhler (deceased), and Rhett Buhler (Brittany) and five grandchildren, Logan, Emma, Cason, Liam, and Halle Buhler. Steve retired from BASF in 2018 and is enjoying fishing and golfing. Carmen works part time as a hairdresser, enjoys helping out with the grandchildren and beach trips with friends. They are members of St.Alphonsus Catholic church. “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as In Christ God forgave you.” Ephesians 4:32.