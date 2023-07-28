Laurna “Cupid” Hart-James Has Been Awarded Behavioral Financial Advisor

Laurna “Cupid” Hart-James , Financial Advisor & Chief Operations Officer of Capital Financial Group, LLC, has been awarded the Behavioral Financial Advisor (BFA) designation.

Cupid has long recognized the positive benefits of behavioral finance and emotional competence in helping clients make better decisions with, and about, money in the presence of competing priorities and emotions that are sometimes difficult to deal with.

Cupid has now distinguished herself by obtaining the Behavioral Financial Advisor (BFATM) designation. It is through this differentiation that Cupid can continue to deliver value to you by helping you achieve your goals in alignment with your values.

She does more than just manage money, but adds holistic value to you by helping make rational, values-based decisions with your money