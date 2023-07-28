Alyssa Hollingsworth Lived Life Fully

Alyssa Brooke Hollingsworth, 30, went to live forever with Jesus, after a brief illness, on July 16, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. We are certain that she is praising, singing, and dancing before the Lord. Our comfort comes from knowing that she is in His presence.

Alyssa was born in Baton Rouge on October 2, 1992. She was a member of Journey Church and a 2015 graduate of Central High School.

We are so thankful for the love she was shown by the staff and classmates at Central High School. She was a team member of the Miracle League Baseball organization for over 10 years.

Alyssa lived a full and happy life. She loved unconditionally, without judgment or fear of rejection.

If you were blessed enough to know Lys, you loved her and knew that she loved you back. She had a gift of making each person she knew feel special. She had a smile that shined as bright as the sun and a contagious laugh that would fill any room with joy. She found happiness in the simple things in life.

Alyssa loved collecting purses and backpacks, singing karaoke, soaking in a hot tub, praise and worship with her children’s church family, and going out to eat. She especially enjoyed eating Mexican food, pickle chips, boiled peanuts and drinking coffee and Dr. Pepper.

Alyssa is survived by her loving parents, Darren (Ivette) Hollingsworth, Dana Tingle (Joe Thibodeaux); her siblings Brandon (Shelby) Hollingsworth, Chandler Hollingsworth, Caleb (Mica) Thibodeaux, Lauren Thibodeaux, Bryan (Sarah) Horridge Jr, Natalie (TJ) Songy, and Rachel (Jay) Kwon; her grandparents Travis and Loyce Hollingsworth, Danny and Bettie Clark; and her extended family which includes a niece, numerous nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, all whom loved her and she loved very much. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Donald Tingle, and great-grandparents.