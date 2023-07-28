Courage & Heart: Jackson Blayne Griffin

Jackson Blayne Griffin was born May 26, 2004 in Baton Rouge. He walked perfectly whole and completely healed into Heaven on June 24, 2023, after a courageous 2½-year battle with cancer. He was a fierce warrior who marched into that battle with a strength no one could match.

Jackson graduated from Central High School on May 17, 2023, and had plans to attend welding school in the fall. His infectious smile, quick wit, big hugs and “I love you’s” were always on display, even in the worst of times.

His passion for football was second to none, and one of his proudest moments as a member of the CHS Football Team was playing in two games his senior year, post amputation of his entire left leg.

Jackson was an inspiration to all who met him and will be remembered fondly by all those who knew and loved him. He was also an active member of the youth group at Zoar Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mom, Candace Brister, Dad and Bonus mom, Billy and Robin Griffin, sister Bentlie Griffin, paternal grandmother Kathy Griffin, maternal grandmother Fran Brister, bonus grandparents, Donald and Kim Chapman and a host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Walter Wayne Griffin, maternal grandmother Wanda Brister and maternal grandfather Karl Brister. He also leaves behind his very spoiled precious pups, Luna Brees and Nola Rae.

The family would like to thank the entire football coaching staff at Central High School and its players, Coach Sid Edwards, the entire staff at Lake Children’s Hospital St. Jude Affiliate, Central Physical Therapy, Magnolia Medical Orthotics and Prosthetics, Pediatric Surgery and Cardiology Groups at Lake Children’s Hospital, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, The Guardian Day Foundation, Dreams Come True of Louisiana, all of the church families that have prayed so fervently for him and all the fundraising organizations who blessed us in so many ways. Special heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jeffery Deyo, Dr. Mason Kent, Dr. Shawn Accardo, Dr. James Wood and Erik Strahan, DPT. Pallbearers will be Shawn LeBlanc, Cody LeBlanc, Kyle LeBlanc, Rusty Chapman, Ryan Chapman and Ronnie Griffin. Honorary pallbearers are Nicolas Brown, Cole Turner and Cole Griffin.

In memory of Jackson, please send donations to Dreams Come True of Louisiana, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Dante’s Hope Animal Rescue, The Guardian Day Foundation or Anything Outdoors Helping Kids Foundation.