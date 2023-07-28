Central Remembers Caleb Easterling

Caleb “Capi” Tanner Easterling, 19, a native of Xenia, OH and a resident of Central, LA, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Caleb was a 2022 graduate of Central High School, where he excelled as a student and athelete. He went on to play baseball at Holmes Community College and had just accepted an offer to play for William Woods University in Fulton, MO.

He is survived by his parents, Becky and Casey Easterling; sister Morgan Matherne; brother-in-law Sam Matherne; nephews, Isaiah and Benjamin Matherne; nieces Abigail and Zoey Matherne. Momi and Papa Brenda and Terry Childress, Mawmaw Robin Smith, Aunt Brittany Childress, Aunt Tonya Napier and Uncle Scott Napier, Uncle Terry Childress and Aunt Brandi Childress. Aunt Deedee Harkleroad and Uncle Roland Harkleroad. He has numerous younger cousins that look up to him and many other cousins that he loved. All of his friends are family to him. He is preceded in death by his Aunt Sue Jannise and pawpaw Wayne Easterling.

Caleb lived to play baseball. He loved the game and his teammates. If he wasn’t playing baseball, he was fishing or playing volleyball. He never stopped. He had a smile that was contagious and lit up the room when he walked in. He always offered a lending hand when needed and had a heart of pure gold. He will be truly missed. Our hero. #PlayLikeCaleb