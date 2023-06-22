5,000 Coming Here For Revolution 2023, America’s National Youth Conference

More than 5,000 young people from all 50 states will arrive in Central for the 4th Annual Revolution: America’s National Youth Conference June 28-July 2. It is one of the largest events for Christian youth in the United States this summer.

“Revolution” was born out of the need for young people to gather during the global shutdown of 2020 when no other national camp meetings were held.

In March 2020 when Gov. John Bel Edwards and other governors ordered churches to close, Rev. Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle continued to meet. Soon it was the only sizable church in the country holding in-person worship services. The pastor was castigated publicly and arrested but was able to continue holding church. When he realized that Christian youth conferences would not be held anywhere in the country, he began planning Revolution.

“In June 2020 we put up a 14,500 square-foot tent on the parking lot, air conditioned it, and invited young people across the country to come free of charge! Thousands came, and Revolution began!” he said.

In 2021, a seven-acre tract with an old dilapidated aircraft hangar became available, and Life Tabernacle soon converted it into a beautiful conference center called Revolution Square. Nearly 5,000 attended last year 2022. It now seats 5,800 and is again expected to be packed.

The program includes powerful preaching, world class music, great food, and a wide range of activities. Virtually everything is free including lunch for most attendees.

This year, things begin with a pre-conference worship service Tuesday night, June 27, and end with the famous Black Robed Regiment Sunday night, July 2.

Here are highlights:

Tuesday, June 27

7:30 p.m. • Pastor Tony Spell

If you’re in town early, this is a Pre-Revolution kick-off service! You are invited! Official Revolution starts Wednesday.

Wednesday, June 28

7:30 p.m. • Rev. Joel Buxton

After service sports events in gym and at ballfield. Food trucks available after night service.

Thursday, June 29

11 a.m. • Rev. Rusty Adkins

If you pre-registered by June 1, you’re eligible for Free Lunch in the dining hall. Please show your badge! Lunch is also available for those who missed the deadline for a small fee in the dining hall.

7:30 p.m. • Rev. Kerry Jones

Talent show follows the service! Also, wear florescent/white clothes for glow night during talent show.

After the service, there will be sports events in the gym and at ballfield. Food Trucks will be available after night service.

Friday, June 30

11 a.m. • Rev. Isaiah Dunn

Lunch: Same as Thursday.

7:30 p.m. • Rev. Mark Copeland

After the service, there will be sports events in the gym and at ballfield. Food Trucks will be available after night service.

Midnight • Pyromania Fireworks Show at the ballfield

Saturday, July 1

9 a.m. • Soul-winning seminar by Pastor Tony Spell followed by hands-on Bus Ministry training to encourage souls to commit to reaching the lost.

Lunch: Same as Thursday and Friday.

Sunday, July 2

10 a.m. • Pastor Tony Spell

Complimentary lunch for all behind the gym on patio, at the lake, and at the cafe.

6:30 p.m. • Bringing Back the Black Robed Regiment by Dan Fisher

Food trucks will be available.

Haven Cafe will be serving up coffee, espresso and icy drinks all week. Open from 8 a.m.-2 a.m.

If you want to participate in one of the organized sports each night, be sure to sign up for your option(s) directly after Wednesday night service in the gym. May the best team win!

Clothing/accessory vendors are located at the back ballfield in the Girls Connect building. Feel free to shop a little (or a lot) while you are here.

June 28 through July 2 is the 4th Annual Revolution conference. Each year, new events are added to make the meeting even more special. It is offered at no charge. In today’s economy, that is a blessing to the attendees, a sacrifice on the part of Life Tabernacle and its members, but an even greater a testimony of a miracle where God has provided to be able to feed all those who attend the conference for the daytime services.

More: Horseback, riding, and petting zoo with inflatables on Ballfield 4. Softball and kickball on Ballfields 1, 2 and 3. Nightly basketball and volleyball tournaments in the gym. Concessions in the softball concession stand, and food trucks nightly until 1 a.m. Lunch will be served in shifts according to the color badge that you receive upon checking in to the meeting. Lunch will be served immediately following the day services in the dining hall.