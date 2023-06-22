Family Research Council Ribbon Cutting

Family Research Council, the nation’s leading advocate for Christian principles in Washington, has opened offices in Baton Rouge at the former home of Trinity Lutheran Church at 10925 Florida Blvd. Former Rep. Tony Perkins of Central is the president of FRC.

While the organization’s headquarters remains in Washington, the Baton Rouge campus is an expansion of Family Research Council’s communications, content creation, and distribution of news and information from a biblical worldview.

In addition to Washington Watch, Tony’s daily radio program heard locally on 88.1 FM and at TonyPerkins.com, Tony also hosts a monthly Bible study based on the Stand On the Word study.

Tony Perkins represented Central in the Louisiana House of Representatives from 1996 to 2004. He previously served as news director for WBTR-TV.

For more information, visit FRC.org and tonyperkins.com.

Trinity Lutheran is now located at 15160 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road in Baton Rouge.