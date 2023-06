Men and women who lettered at Istrouma High or Redemptorist are eligible for membership in the new Istrouma ‘I’ Club being formed by IHS head coach Sid Edwards.

Members will assist the football team and other programs at Istrouma High School. It meets monthly at Café Americain. For information, go to Istrouma I Club on Facebook or email woodyjenkins2020@hotmail.com.