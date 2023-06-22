Jeffrey Onsteads Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Lynn Onstead (Kathryn Duke) celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 21. They were married at Winbourne Avenue Baptist Church in Baton Rouge in 1973. They had an anniversary dinner celebration given by their children at Drusilla Seafood. They have three children, Jason Onstead (Delphine), Lauryn Onstead, Sarah Guagliardo (Daniel), and seven grandchildren, Austin, Colton, Zachary, Dillon, Andrew, Jacob, and Samuel.

Jeffrey retired from Exxon Mobil in 2007 and currently works at Worley. Kathryn is a homemaker and enjoys quilting in her spare time. They are both members of Jefferson Baptist Church, where they teach Sunday School for kindergarteners together. “I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine.” Song of Solomon 6:3.