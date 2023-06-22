Wayne Edward Cox, 79, Gone But Not Forgotten

Wayne Edward Cox, one hell of a man, passed away peacefully shortly after midnight on Thursday, June 8 at Carpenter House in Baton Rouge.

He was 79 years old, born on February 18, 1944, in Baton Rouge while his father, Farrell Wayne Cox, was flying B-29’s in WWII.

It wasn’t the end we envisioned. He had suffered from Parkinson’s Disease for more than 13 years. During his life, he was a SCUBA diver (NAUI), and a member of the “Sea Scamps” spear fishing team. He was also a mountain climber, sky diver, ham radio operator (KC5OEQ), mountain bike rider (BRAMBA), commercial crawfisherman, alligator, and frog hunter. He filled stringers of specks in Grand Isle and enough squirrels to sink a boat. He loved our mother, Ruby Nell Cox (Morris), his loving wife of 60 years.

He graduated from Redemptorist High School in 1962, where he was known as First Gear, mostly for his two different 1957 Chevy’s. He played the acoustic guitar. Merle Haggard “Sing Me Back Home” and The Beatles “Yesterday” were a couple of songs we heard a lot. He also liked to play a lot of Jimmy Rodgers.

He was a longtime member of 10 Guns and the Catfish Hunting Club, both of Bayou Pigeon. He was also a member of The Lucky Seven Hunting Club in Baywood and was also once the president of the East Feliciana Hunting Club.

He was proceeded in death by many including his great-great grandparents Needham and Elisa Cox of Deerford; great grandparents Zebulon and Christiana Catherine Cox of Centerville; grandparents Allen and Julia Sims Cox of Baton Rouge; parents Farrell, and Mary Catherine Cox of Baton Rouge; sister Judy, and great-granddaughter Alexis Raine Timmon.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Nell Cox (Morris), who deserves a second mention for the 60 years she put in, as well as three sons, Daryl (Donna) of Watson and Danny and David (Jill) of Pride; sisters Gwynn, Lynn and Pat Felder; grandchildren Tanya, Casey, Justin, Heather, Christine, Tana, and Shel-

bie, and six great-grandchildren.