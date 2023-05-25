Central High Class of 2023

More than 340 Central High School seniors received their diplomas Wednesday, May 16 during commencement ceremonies at the River Center in Downtown Baton Rouge. More than 4,000 graduates, teachers, staff, family, and friends attended the event which was marked by speeches, honors, recognition, and traditional celebrations.

Central High principal Brandon LaGroue told the graduates they had been tested by the pandemic, quarantines, and construction of the new school but had overcome all adversities. “We have been in the trenches together, and nothing has phased you,” he said. “This school is better today than yesterday because of you.”

When LaGroue invited the seniors seated on the floor of the arena to lock eyes with their family and friends in the bleachers and shout, “Thank you! I love you!” the crowd responded with a prolonged demonstration of affection.

Supt. Jason Fountain, who was recently named Regional Superintendent of the Year, did not speak but smiled from the stage as he watched the event unfold.

Central High valedictorian Andrew Dang thanked God for His unwavering presence and blessings throughout his high school journey. “He shaped my path and brought me to this significant moment in my life,” he said.

Before the graduates crossed the stage to receive their diplomas, the audience heard Pomp and Circumstance by the Central High Symphonic Band under the direction of Ty Lege. They also heard the National Anthem and Shine Like Stars by the Central High Concert Choir under Mary Russell.

Marcus Shorts welcomed everyone and introduced the Central High Army JROTC Color Guard, which presented the colors.

The invocation was led by Aly Lasseigne and the Pledge of Allegiance by Emily Mier.

During his remarks, principal Brandon LaGroue asked the graduates to look under their chair for a packet containing three items: passion fruit tea, a Now and Later candy, and a penny.

Mr. LaGroue said the tea was to remind the students as he has done throughout their high school careers to “Find your passion and build your future.” He said things happen when you apply heat to almost anything. Sometimes when you get in hot water your true character comes out. He urged the seniors to find their passion and show their passion to others.

The principal said the candy was to remind them to “Enjoy your now! Enjoy your later!”

The penny was meant to remind them to make improvements in their lives incrementally. “Take baby steps” and improve everyday, he said. “You are much better than you were in the 9th grade,” he said. “Thank you for finding joy in the journey.”

Andrew Dang, the valedictorian, thanked the teachers, administration and staff at Central High School. “None of this would be possible without them,” he said.

He paid tribute to three of his teachers who were especially important to him.

“Thank you to Madison Pratt, whose tireless efforts shaped my journey and ignited my curiosity,” he said.

“Lori Russell taught environmental science but went far beyond the subject matter. With her enthusiasm and personal stories she made the class very enjoyable.”

“Caitlin Winter refined my writing skills and made poetry entertaining to me.”

“Many other teachers made a lasting impact on me and shaped who I am.”

“My family and friends and especially my parents gave me unconditional love and freedom. I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for making me the person I am.”

Dang said, “Our class had remarkable success and overcame numerous challenges from the global pandemic to numerous hurricanes to Mr. Scott Credeur’s enactment of Romeo and Juliet,” he said to laughter.

He wished his fellow graduates success. “Take a moment to reflect on the journey. Graduation is not just the end of high school but the beginning of a new chapter of endless possibilities and opportunities. The legacy of Central High School resides within you, and you can now carry on this legacy with grace and excellence.”

One by one, the graduates walked to the stage to receive their diplomas. Each face and each handshake carried a story. It wasn’t an easy road for many, but they all completed this milestone.

Kaiden Lang, Central High School Student of the Year gave the Benediction:

“Heavenly Father, we want to thank you for the success you’ve given us and for the opportunity to walk across the stage and into the future.”

“You’ve been most gracious to allow us to attend a school that cares so much for us as individuals and strives to build a foundation of perseverance in each of us. As we walk away from here into jobs, colleges, families of our own, and life-changing circumstances, I pray that you will guide us in all of our decisions so that we will be grounded in your will and protected by your loving hand.”

“Lord, I pray for protection of all my graduating class and families that when we leave here, you will keep them safe and bless their lives with success.”

Annalyse Greely led the students in moving their tassels from right to left, Mr. LaGroue made closing remarks, and controlled pandemonium broke out as the graduates threw their caps into the air.

The audience stood and sang the Central High alma mater to the accompaniment of the Central High Concert Choir and the Central High Symphonic Band.

They played Fanfare and Recessional as the graduates, smiling and waving, filed out of the arena and into the rest of their lives.

Families were waiting in the courtyard south of the Old State Capitol, and many lingered to say their goodbyes.