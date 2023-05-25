Growing Impact of Private Education

Most students in Central attend one of the five public schools in the Central Community School System and graduate from Central High School. However, a large number attend private schools in and around Central or participate in home school programs taught by their parents or others. An estimated 20 percent of Central students are outside the public school system.

The largest private school in Central is Central Private, which graduated 31 students this year. The school is bursting at the seams and has a waiting list for admission.

Carney Christian in Central had one graduate this year.

Several Central residents graduated from private schools outside Central: St. Michael’s, 13, Catholic High, 8, Zachary Christian and St. Joseph’s Academy, 5 each, and Parkview, 2. Roughly 20 homeschoolers in Central are completing their studies and graduating from high school.

St. Alphonsus and Victory Academy offer K to 8th grade.