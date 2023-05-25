Five Candidates Vie for State House

Five candidates seeking election to the Louisiana House of Representatives from Central introduced themselves and explained why they are running at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon on Tuesday, May 9.

The five candidates, all but one newcomers to politics, pledged to represent the conservative views of the people of Central. The forum was sponsored by the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish.

The five candidates were:

•Steve Whitlow, a practicing attorney, father of three, who is deeply involved at St. Alphonsus.

•Lauren Ventrella, a trial lawyer and farmer who is expecting her first child.

•Jamie Pope, the Baton Rouge director of Citizens for a New Louisiana and a private investigator who has four children.

•Metro Councilman Aaron Moak, owner of Computer Evolution and father of two.

•Brandon Ivey, owner of a construction company and a trucking company, father of five.

Brandon Ivey is the twin brother of Rep. Barry Ivey, who is term limited and cannot run for reelection to the House seat.

Each candidate had 10 minutes to speak, and the five then all came to the front and answered questions from the audience.

Steve Whitlow said Central should elect a good conservative to the seat. The question is who can get the job done, he said. He outlined his family values and how they relate to his life’s experiences. He and his wife are both practicing attorneys who have handled multimillion dollar cases.

However, Whitlow said, to a great degree, their lives have been defined by their children, especially their middle son, who is autistic. The lack of facilities for children like their son after they finish high school led them to start a non-profit organization devoted to providing those services, he said.

Whitlow has been deeply involved in the Central community and his church. He said a record of service could be an important factor in choosing the next representative because the job is about service.

Whitlow said Louisiana is in trouble. “It is the only state in the South whose population and gross domestic product are actually declining. We have so many advantages with the river, the Interstate, the airports, and a willing population.” However, we have to change our government, he said. It must provide public safety, good infrastructure, and education for our children, but it is failing in all of those areas, he said.

“We have to promote free enterprise, entrepreneurship, lower taxes, and a more sophisticated workforce, so that our children will stay and build their lives here. These things can’t wait. They must be addressed now,” he said.

Whitlow said he doesn’t want the voters to send him to the Capitol but for them to go to the Capitol with him and change the direction of the state.

***

Lauren Ventrella is a young attorney who said she graduated from law school to find herself in a saturated market. She had to be innovative, she said, and landed as a personal injury attorney. She started her own firm and has been successful. She says she is

“Little but fierce!”

She and her husband have been married five years, and they have a 14-acre farm with chickens, goats, and ducks.

Her husband is active duty in the U.S. Air Force and serves in para rescue, aiding downed airmen and combat search and rescue missions. “There are times when he leaves home I fear he won’t be coming back.”

“I have a unique appreciation for freedom and for public safety,” she said. “Even though we live in Central, the crime in Baton Rouge affects us.”

“We have to try new things and fund law enforcement. Education is key especially where education is lacking. Louisiana is last in too many things.”

Ventrella, who is expecting their first child in August, said she is motivated to provide a better state for her daughter and everyone. “That is really what has motivated me to get up and try to do something.”

She said she opposes new taxes, wants to repeal the state income tax, and supports the 2nd Amendment.

***

Jamie Pope is the mother of four children and serves as Baton Rouge director of Citizens for a New Louisiana, which focuses on transparency in local government. She is also a private investigator.

“I’ve been at the Capitol working hard to protect our liberties, and I understand how it works. It’s appalling to see legislators get up and leave the committee room when the public is allowed to testify. We need legislators who are engaged and getting the job done.”

Ms. Pope said, “When we were fighting to open the state back up, I was there talking to legislators and testifying. I spoke for the No Patient Left Alone Act and have worked for the right to life, free speech, and our 2nd Amendment.”

“The Speaker has been wishy washy on some key conservative issues, and when I spoke out, he pulled my press pass and barred me from having my cell phone in the House chamber, but that hasn’t stopped me.”

“I’m an everyday person. We have four children. My dad was in the Army, and my mom was a Marine. I can’t ignore the disaster that is unfolding in our country.”

“Why aren’t the Republicans making a stronger stand? Our legislature should not focus on pleasing the lobbyists and the bureaucrats but on passing strong conservative legislation and saving our country.”

***

Aaron Moak served three terms on the Central City Council and is now in his first term on the Metro Council. He was a firefighter for the Central Fire Department.

The father of two, he owns Computer Evolution.

Councilman Moak said he wants to lower the tax burden on citizens and businesses. He would repeal the state income tax and replace it with something else.

He wants to help Louisiana grow and encourage families to stay here. “Families also need to be more involved in our community,” he said.

Mr. Moak said he has worked hard for Central and helped bring $3 million here to clear the Comite River.

Louisiana is in decline, he said, and we will have to go in some new directions. “I feel I am very qualified by my experience to continue working for our community at a higher level.

***

Brandon Ivey is the father of five children, four boys and a girl, and the owner of a construction and development company and a trucking business. He is the twin brother of the incumbent, Rep. Barry Ivey.

He said, “I am pro-life Christian family man. We should promote Christian values and the culture of life.”

“I believe Louisiana can do better. We must cut taxes. They are too high. We must also cut regulations. Louisiana is not competitive. We should make our state a destination for business.”

“We must improve education and stop the Woke indoctrination. Students deserve high quality education, and we should teach them the skills they need.”

“We must improve our infrastructure, protect the 2nd Amendment, and fight unnecessary regulations.”

The election is Saturday, October 16, 2023.