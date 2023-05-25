54% of LA Children Without Fathers

NBC News reports “Researchers found that children born outside marriage face elevated risks of falling into poverty, failing in school or suffering emotional and behavioral problems.”

The National Fatherhood Initiative reports “Children who live without a father are two to three times more likely to be poor, use drugs, experience education, health, emotional and behavioral problems, and to engage in criminal behavior.”

Consider this: Worldwide the rate of births out of wedlock is only 15 percent. In China, it is under 10 percent. In Japan and South Korea, it is under 3 percent.

Here in the United States, the rate is 40 percent. The states with the highest rates of children in homes without a father are:

• Mississippi – 54.8 percent

•Louisiana – 54.5 percent

Louisiana has the second highest rate of children without dads. As political, business, and religious leaders consider Louisiana’s problems and what to do about them, perhaps they should consider the root of so many problems: The lack of good fathers in our homes.

It’s easy to say improve education, attract industry, fight crime, and defend the nation, but those are just empty words unless we have the people to do those things.

The truth is we don’t have the teachers to improve education. We don’t have the workers to attract industry. We don’t have the police to fight crime, and we don’t have the soldiers to defend our country!

With Woke universities training teachers, people who refuse to work, and the lack of applicants who can meet the minimum physical standards for the police and military, Louisiana is a society that is running out of time.