Geaux Seven Blue Star Moms was created when seven military mothers came together and decided to form a Blue Star Mothers Chapter here in Central. Since there were seven mothers involved, they chose to use Geaux Seven as the name of the chapter. The organization was chartered on April 8, 2013. Today it consists of 25 members and 20 associates.

Geaux Seven Blue Star Moms not only provides support for active duty service personnel such as sending out care packages, but also promotes patriotism, assists veterans organizations, and are available to assist in homeland volunteer efforts to help the country remain strong.

At their April meeting, Geaux Seven Blue Star Moms celebrated their 10th anniversary with decorations, a cake, and door prizes. The chapter was surprised by Central’s Mayor Wade Evans who presenting the chapter with a proclamation stating that April 8th will be recognized in future years as Blue Star Mothers Day in the City of Central.

Seven of the top 2022 supporters were recognized by personally thanking them and presenting them with an appreciation plaque. The group honored the following guests:

The Blue Knights LA – IX; Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Leader, owners of AA Mini Storage; Mayor Wade Evans representing the Mayors 100 Club, and April, manager of Caliente’s Mexican Craving. Supporters not in attendance were Live Oak High School, Oak Point Fresh Market, and Milldale Baptist Church.

Chapter president Trudy Dupuy said the group welcomes anyone who would like to join the organization. If interested, please contact Trudy Dupuy at 225-892-9421.