Dr. Clyde Lindsey, 99: Legendary Player at LSU, Coach at Istrouma, EBR Parish Superintendent

By Woody Jenkins

Dr. Clyde Lindsey, 99, passed away Tuesday, May 23, after a long illness.

The most outstanding high school athlete in the State of Texas in the early 1940’s and one of the foremost LSU athletes in the school’s history, he bypassed a career in professional sports in January 1947 to go directly to Istrouma High School to coach.

He devoted his life to coaching and mentoring the youth of East Baton Rouge Parish. After retirement, he administered his family businesses into his 90’s. As recently as eight years ago, he was still proclaiming himself an alligator hunter, even though he was only bagging six or seven of the monsters a year, far below the 30 or more a year he normally killed.

When Lindsey left Texas to play with LSU, his friend Y. A. Tittle followed him. Tittle ended up being one of the greatest professional quarterbacks in history.

When Lindsey walked off the field in the 1947 Cotton Bowl, professional scouts were there to sign him and other LSU players. But two others were waiting on the field — Istrouma High head football coach Big Fuzzy Brown and his twin brother Little Fuzzy. Instead of signing with the pros, Lindsey signed with the Browns to coach at Istrouma High School. Within two weeks, he was at the school coaching the Istrouma basketball team to a 27-0 record.

Lindsey coached at Istrouma until becoming Assistant Principal in the mid-1950’s. Altogether, he served at the North Baton Rouge school for nearly 20 years. While there, he was responsible for creating the nation’s first Honors Program for high-achieving students. It was duplicated across the nation.

Dr. Lindsey was partly responsible for a major advance in athletics. Along with then-principal Little Fuzzy Brown, head coach Big Fuzzy Brown, and former Olympic weight-lifting coach Alvin Roy, Lindsey brought a full-fledged weight training program to Istrouma, making it the first high school or college in America to use weight lifting as part of football and other sports. Prior to that, weight lifting was scorned by coaches who believed it would make athletes “muscle bound” and slow. Of course, nothing could be further from the truth.

Billy Cannon, the high school All-American at Istrouma and later Heisman Trophy winner at LSU, was part of the first team to train with weights at Istrouma. Cannon always gave weight lifting great credit for the success of Istrouma High, which earned nine State Football Championships.

Lindsey was much loved at Istrouma and recognized throughout the state. As a star football player at LSU, his fame was widespread. But as a coach and administrator, he gained even greater respect.

He left Istrouma in the late 1960’s to pursue his doctorate before eventually becoming East Baton Rouge Parish superintendent of schools.

Into his 90’s, he maintained his connection with North Baton Rouge. He was a charter member of the Istrouma Kiwanis Club in 2017 at age 93 and became fast friends with Istrouma’s great principal at the time, Reginald Douglas.

After Istrouma was rebuilt in 2017, Mr. Douglas took pride in showing Dr. Lindsey around, and the former Istrouma coach was amazed at what a good job had been done.

Until his health declined, he enjoyed attending Istrouma reunions and especially events for his former Istrouma athletes.

With his bright smile, good looks, and vibrant demeanor, Dr. Lindsey was always an inspiration. Even into his 90’s, he always looked at least 20 years younger than his actual age.

Dr. Clyde Lindsey has died, and Istrouma mourns.

CLYDE HOBSON LINDSEY

Dr. Clyde Lindsey, a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather died peacefully on May 23, 2023. He was 99 years young. Clyde was born in Sarepta, Louisiana, on April 15, 1924, to Norma Worsham Lindsey and Clyde Hobson Lindsey, Sr.

Growing up during The Great Depression, Clyde learned the value of hard work. When his father died of pneumonia at 32, eight-year-old Clyde and his six-year-old brother Bob promised him they would get a college degree. His mother remarried and moved to Kilgore, Texas. In the years to follow, the family welcomed three new sib-

lings – Margie, Roy and Max.

A football and basketball star at Kilgore Junior College, Clyde was recruited with fellow Texan Y.A. Tittle to play football at LSU. Clyde went on to play not only football but basketball and baseball as well, winning several SEC titles. He is one of the few athletes to be inducted into the LSU Hall of Fame upon graduation and was one of the last three-sport-letterman to play for LSU.

During the fall of 1945, Clyde met education major Betty Ellender from Houma. The drum majorette and football star made quite a dashing couple. They married December 28, 1946, and after flying together with the LSU team to Dallas, spent their honeymoon at the Cotton Bowl.

Clyde graduated with a degree in mathematics and was offered a teaching/coaching job at Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge. He helped lead the Istrouma football, basketball and baseball teams to compete for state tittles over the next seven years.

He later became assistant principal and was instrumental in developing some of the first advanced placement programs. He returned to LSU in 1966 to work on his Doctorate in Education. Two years later, Dr. Lindsey joined the EBR Public School System as Administrative Assistant, later becoming Assistant Superintendent. In 1976, Clyde was promoted to Superintendent of EBR Public Schools serving three years before retiring.

After retirement, Clyde took over the Henry Ellender Heirs business as CEO, leasing land in south Louisiana for oil and natural gas wells. In addition, he and Betty planted an orange and pecan grove and farmed their property which had over 300 citrus trees. He and the family, including grandchildren, would pick, pack and haul produce to Baton Rouge where it was sold to his neighborhood grocery store Calandro’s, Southside Produce, and other local markets.

He relished country living and enjoyed his farm in Montegut, affectionately known as “The Place”. Clyde will always be remembered for his love of the outdoors: hunting, fishing and trapping alligators. He was an enthusiastic and gifted story teller, frequently embellishing his athletic skills. One particular favorite story was how Clyde’s coach asked him to design the perfect defense to beat Alabama in 1946, which they did. His grandchildren could recite his countless tales by heart.

Throughout his lifetime, Clyde received numerous awards and recognitions and participated in many community clubs, particularly Kiwanis where he served as president. He played basketball for the Senior Olympics. As he grew older, Clyde continued his love and support for the Istrouma Indians.

He touched many people’s lives, no matter what role he undertook – husband, father, uncle, friend, coach, mentor.

He is survived by his loving children and their spouses – son Steve and his wife Joyce, Larke Guercio, Judy Determann and her husband Mike, Robin Sanchez and her husband Allan, 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the wonderful care provided by Heart of Hospice, Heritage Manor Nursing Home and caretakers Tommy, Ve and Dorothy.

A church service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.