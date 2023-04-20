Open House for Schools’ New Central Office

Central taxpayers got their first look at the new Central Community School System administration office at the corner of Hooper and Sullivan roads during an Open House Monday afternoon.

The new 13,000-square-foot facility was built at a cost of $4.5 million. It will house offices for 30 staff members, a school board meeting room that will hold up to 200 people, and a multi-purpose room.

It is located on an historic tract of land that has accommodated Central schools since at least 1880.

Supt. Jason Fountain paid special thanks to Sen. Bodi White for helping get state funds for the facility.

The Hooper at Sullivan site now includes Wildcat football stadium, the school system’s Central Office, and the new high school track. The City of Central is considering putting City Hall on the site as well.

Across Sullivan Road is the Central Veterans Memorial and the Devall property, which was recently purchased by the City of Central.