Central Softball Wins Bi-District Championship

April 20, 2023 0 Comments

 The Central High Lady Wildcats (23-7) won the Bi-District Division I Championship with a 3-1 victory over the Covington Lions in a playoff game April 14 at Central High School.

The winning pitcher for the Wildcats was Cailyn Heyl.

The Lady Wildcats are coached by Michelle Efferson.

They lost the Quarterfinals 1-0 

to Northshore Wednesday, April 19 at Northshore.

The Central High baseball team (21-10) plays archrival Zachary High (16-16) in a best-of-three playoff series for the Divi-

sion I Bi-District Championship. 

They will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20 and again at 6 p.m. Friday. A third game, if necessary, will be at noon Saturday.

News, Sports

